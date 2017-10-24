Edition:
United Kingdom

Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)

GODI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

583.80INR
10:56am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs579.45
Open
Rs584.80
Day's High
Rs589.50
Day's Low
Rs578.05
Volume
228,544
Avg. Vol
436,283
52-wk High
Rs699.00
52-wk Low
Rs363.60

Select another date:

Wed, Jun 28 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Industries to sell up to 4 bln rupees of shares in Godrej Agrovet

* Says board decided to participate in IPO of shares by Godrej Agrovet Ltd

Continue Reading
Select another date: