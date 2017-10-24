Edition:
United Kingdom

Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)

GODR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

676.50INR
10:56am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.00 (+2.27%)
Prev Close
Rs661.50
Open
Rs667.80
Day's High
Rs697.35
Day's Low
Rs666.05
Volume
434,156
Avg. Vol
227,736
52-wk High
Rs697.35
52-wk Low
Rs286.35

Select another date:

Mon, Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Properties allots NCDs worth 5 bln rupees

* Says alloted NCDs worth 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fsFl9s Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Godrej Properties to consider issuance of unsecured NCDs

* Says to consider and approve issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project

* Says entered into JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing a residential project in Thane west Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0H7lS Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 233.7 million rupees versus profit of 434.7 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties adds a new project in Gurgaon

July 6 Godrej Properties Ltd * Says co adds a new project in Gurgaon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Godrej Properties signs agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore

* Says signs development management agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds new residential project in Sohna, NCR

* Says adds a new residential project in Sohna, NCR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Godrej Properties approves sale of stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd

* Says approved sale of entire stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qyba4x) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties posts March-qtr profit

* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKl55Z) Further company coverage:

Select another date: