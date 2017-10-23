Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)

UPDATE 1-Go-Ahead targets growth abroad after strikes hit UK rail arm Sept 7 British transport company Go-Ahead Group aims to make 15-20 percent of its profit abroad within five years, it said on Thursday, as it forecast further challenges at home where its Southern rail business has been hit by strikes.

Britain's Go-Ahead Group loses West Midlands franchise after a decade LONDON British transport group Go-Ahead on Thursday failed in its bid to retain its West Midlands rail franchise after running the network in central England for 10 years.

Go-Ahead reiterates full-year profit guidance British transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern railways following strike action.

