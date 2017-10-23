Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)
1,726.00GBp
5:09pm BST
26.00 (+1.53%)
1,700.00
1,708.00
1,729.00
1,694.00
102,940
143,521
2,344.00
1,442.00
Thu, Sep 7 2017
Go-Ahead targets growth abroad after strikes hit UK rail arm
British transport company Go-Ahead Group aims to make 15-20 percent of its profit abroad within five years, it said on Thursday, as it forecast further challenges at home where its Southern rail business has been hit by strikes.
Go-Ahead targets overseas growth as domestic strikes hit profit
Sept 7 Transport company Go-Ahead Group has set a target of generating 15 percent to 20 percent of its profit from outside the United Kingdom within five years, it said on Thursday.
Britain's Go-Ahead Group loses West Midlands franchise after a decade
LONDON British transport group Go-Ahead on Thursday failed in its bid to retain its West Midlands rail franchise after running the network in central England for 10 years.
Go-Ahead reiterates full-year profit guidance
British transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern railways following strike action.
