Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)

BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings enterS into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of December 2, 2016
UPDATE 2-Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose tops Street, shares rise
* Toronto-listed shares rise 5.3 pct; U.S. stock jumps 9 pct (Adds CEO comment; updates share move)
BRIEF-Canada Goose posts Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.13
Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose posts smaller quarterly loss
Aug 10 Luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc, reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company sold more merchandise across its sales platforms.
BRIEF-Maureen Chiquet nominated to Canada Goose board of directors
BRIEF-Canada Goose files for offering of up to $322 mln of its subordinate voting shares
Canada Goose posts smaller-than-expected loss; U.S. shares surge
Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss in its first earnings report as a publicly listed company, buoyed by higher sales that helped offset a jump in expenses.
Canada Goose posts bigger loss in 1st-earnings report after debut
June 2 Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose , which went public in March, reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as expenses rose.
BRIEF-Canada Goose says qtrly net loss was $23.4 mln, or $0.23 per share
