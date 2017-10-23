Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)

UPDATE 2-Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose tops Street, shares rise * Toronto-listed shares rise 5.3 pct; U.S. stock jumps 9 pct (Adds CEO comment; updates share move)

BRIEF-Canada Goose posts Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.13 * Canada Goose reports results for first quarter fiscal year 2018

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose posts smaller quarterly loss Aug 10 Luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc, reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company sold more merchandise across its sales platforms.

BRIEF-Maureen Chiquet nominated to Canada Goose board of directors * Maureen Chiquet nominated to Canada Goose board of directors

BRIEF-Canada Goose files for offering of up to $322 mln of its subordinate voting shares * Canada Goose Holdings files for offering of up to $322 million of its subordinate voting shares - sec filing

Canada Goose posts smaller-than-expected loss; U.S. shares surge Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss in its first earnings report as a publicly listed company, buoyed by higher sales that helped offset a jump in expenses.

Canada Goose posts bigger loss in 1st-earnings report after debut June 2 Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose , which went public in March, reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as expenses rose.