Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)

GOOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

25.72CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.57 (-2.17%)
Prev Close
$26.29
Open
$26.30
Day's High
$26.50
Day's Low
$25.71
Volume
157,171
Avg. Vol
159,667
52-wk High
$32.80
52-wk Low
$20.32

Tue, Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings enterS into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of December 2, 2016

* Canada Goose Holdings - ‍on Aug 15, entered into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of december 2, 2016

UPDATE 2-Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose tops Street, shares rise

* Toronto-listed shares rise 5.3 pct; U.S. stock jumps 9 pct (Adds CEO comment; updates share move)

BRIEF-Canada Goose posts Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.13

* Canada Goose reports results for first quarter fiscal year 2018

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose posts smaller quarterly loss

Aug 10 Luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc, reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company sold more merchandise across its sales platforms.

BRIEF-Maureen Chiquet nominated to Canada Goose board of directors

* Maureen Chiquet nominated to Canada Goose board of directors

BRIEF-Canada Goose files for offering of up to $322 mln of its subordinate voting shares

* Canada Goose Holdings files for offering of up to $322 million of its subordinate voting shares - sec filing

Canada Goose posts smaller-than-expected loss; U.S. shares surge

Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss in its first earnings report as a publicly listed company, buoyed by higher sales that helped offset a jump in expenses.

Canada Goose posts bigger loss in 1st-earnings report after debut

June 2 Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose , which went public in March, reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as expenses rose.

BRIEF-Canada Goose says qtrly net loss was $23.4 mln, or $0.23 per share

* Canada Goose reports results for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2017 and provides fiscal 2018 and long-term outlook

