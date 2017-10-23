Edition:
Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPR.TO)

GPR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.58CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
$1.56
Open
$1.56
Day's High
$1.60
Day's Low
$1.56
Volume
91,470
Avg. Vol
95,920
52-wk High
$2.95
52-wk Low
$1.48

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​

* Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2017 production results

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Ltd reports no effects on Coricancha Mine Complex from earthquake in Peru

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports 6 pct rise in Q2 silver production

* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 financial results

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver appoints Jim Bannantine as CEO

* Announces appointment of Jim Bannantine as president and CEO, effective August 16.

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver provides permitting update for new tailings storage facility at Topia

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q2 production results

* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 production results

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver provides update on Coricancha acquisition

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver finalized acquisition of CMC in Peru

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver completes commissioning of Topia processing plant and resumes full production

* Great Panther Silver completes commissioning of Topia processing plant and resumes full production

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q1 earnings per share $ 0.02

* Great Panther Silver reports first quarter 2017 financial results

