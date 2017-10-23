Greggs PLC (GRG.L)
1,282.00GBp
5:02pm BST
-1.00 (-0.08%)
1,283.00
1,280.00
1,290.00
1,272.00
221,488
238,191
1,304.84
891.17
Tue, Oct 3 2017
Greggs like-for-like summer sales up 5 percent, on track for year
LONDON British baker Greggs said its like-for-like sales rose 5 percent in the 13 weeks to the end of September, keeping it on track to meet expectations for the year despite higher ingredient costs.
BRIEF-Greggs HY oper profit up 1.8 pct
* OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING PROPERTY GAINS AND EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE UP 1.8 PERCENT TO £27.6 MILLION
BRIEF-Greggs says total sales up 7.5 pct in first 19 weeks of 2017
* Company-Managed shop like-for-like sales in first 19 weeks up 3.6% (2016: 3.7%)
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greggs says Ian Durant to be appointed chairman of DFS Furniture
* Chairman Ian Durant to be appointed chairman of DFS Furniture Plc, effective May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
