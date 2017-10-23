Grainger PLC (GRI.L)

BRIEF-Grainger to acquire Private Rented Sector, build-to-rent development at Gore Street In Salford * £80M BUILD-TO-RENT SCHEME IN SALFORD TO DELIVER 375 PRS HOMES

BRIEF-Grainger's Grip REIT joint venture agrees to acquire 139 home build * SAYS ITS GRIP REIT JOINT VENTURE WITH APG HAS AGREED TO FORWARD FUND AND ACQUIRE 139 HOME BUILD TO RENT FROM HIGH STREET GROUP FOR £30.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Grainger first-half profit rises Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.

