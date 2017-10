Grifols SA (GRLS.MC)

Spain's Grifols to remain in Catalonia for now -source MADRID, Oct 9 Spain's Grifols has no plans to leave Catalonia at the moment but, if the current situation changes in a way which could affect the company's business, the board will take appropriate steps, a company sources said on Monday. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

BRIEF-Grifols gets FDA approval for Prolastin-C * SAYS GETS APPROVAL FROM FDA (US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION) FOR PROLASTIN-C LIQUID AS A REPLACEMENT THERAPY‍​ TO TREAT RARE GENETIC DISORDER

BRIEF-Grifols H1 EBITDA up 16.4 pct versus last year * H1 NET PROFIT 277.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 264.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Grifols reaches 90 pct stake in Kiro Grifols * SAYS BUYS ADDITIONAL 40 PERCENT OF KIRO GRIFOLS SL FOR 12.8 MILLION EUROS‍​

BRIEF-Grifols buys 44 pct stake in GigaGen for $35 mln * SAYS BUYS 43.96 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN GIGAGEN INC FOR $35 MILLION

BRIEF-Faes Farma closes purchase of Laboratorios Diafarm * CLOSES PURCHASE OF LABORATORIOS DIAFARM FOR 70 MILLION EUROS

BRIEF-Grifols' unit to initiate phase II clinical trials of Alzheimer's vaccine * SAYS ITS UNIT ARACLON BIOTECH RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INITIATE PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALS OF ITS ALZHEIMER'S VACCINE Source text for Eikon:

BRIEF-Grifols enters into exclusive long-term distribution deal with Beckman Coulter * SAYS ENTERS INTO AN EXCLUSIVE LONG TERM DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BECKMAN COULTER