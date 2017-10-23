Edition:
United Kingdom

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT_u.TO)

GRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

50.39CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
$50.46
Open
$50.57
Day's High
$50.59
Day's Low
$50.18
Volume
56,715
Avg. Vol
93,484
52-wk High
$52.69
52-wk Low
$41.49

Select another date:

Mon, Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018

* Granite CEO, Michael Forsayeth, to retire September 30, 2018

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Granite announces acquisition of US$122.8 million portfolio in the United States

* Granite announces acquisition of US$122.8 million portfolio in the United States and leasing update

BRIEF-Granite Q2 FFO per unit $0.67

* RENTAL REVENUE AND TENANT RECOVERIES WERE $55.0 MILLION IN 2 COMPARED TO $56.4 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

BRIEF-Granite Q2 FFO per unit $0.67

* Rental revenue and tenant recoveries were $55.0 million in q2 compared to $56.4 million in prior year period

BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors

* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors

BRIEF-Leading proxy advisory firm ISS recommends granite REIT unitholders vote "for" all of Frontfour & Sandpiper's trustee nominees on the blue proxy card

* Leading proxy advisory firm ISS recommends granite REIT unitholders vote "for" all of Frontfour & Sandpiper's trustee nominees on the blue proxy card

BRIEF-Granite REIT ‍comments on ISS report regarding proxy contest for board seats

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍commented on report by ISS regarding proxy contest for granite board seats initiated by Frontfour Capital, Sandpiper Group​

BRIEF-‍frontfour & Sandpiper file proxy circular, nominate three trustees for election at Granite REIT's upcoming AGM​

* ‍frontfour & Sandpiper file proxy circular, nominate three trustees for election at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust's upcoming AGM​

BRIEF-Granite REIT nominates two new independent nominees for election to board

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84

* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million

Select another date: