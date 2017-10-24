Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)
GRWL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
899.00INR
10:59am BST
899.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.40 (-0.16%)
Rs-1.40 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs900.40
Rs900.40
Open
Rs888.00
Rs888.00
Day's High
Rs909.40
Rs909.40
Day's Low
Rs888.00
Rs888.00
Volume
10,589
10,589
Avg. Vol
19,558
19,558
52-wk High
Rs994.85
Rs994.85
52-wk Low
Rs487.00
Rs487.00
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 1 2017
BRIEF-India's Garware Wall Ropes June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 259.9 million rupees versus profit 198.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Garware Wall Ropes signs MoU with Aero-T for manufacture of advanced aerostats
* Co and Israel's Aero-T ink MoU to explore mutual co-operation for manufacturing advanced aerostats for Indian defence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Garware Wall Ropes March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 196.4 million rupees versus 172.8 million rupees year ago
Select another date: