Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

Commerzbank gives defense mandate to Goldman Sachs -source MUNICH, Oct 24 Commerzbank has hired Goldman Sachs to help it defend itself against potential takeover bids, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, following growing speculation that the lender might attract suitors.

UK Court of Appeal refuses Libyan SWF right to appeal in Goldman case LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's Court of Appeal has refused Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund the right to appeal against the 2016 judgment handed down by Britain's High Court in the fund's $1.2 billion case against Goldman Sachs.

UPDATE 1-In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO says to spend more time in Frankfurt LONDON, Oct 19 Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein is planning to spend a lot more time in Frankfurt, he said on Thursday, as the Wall Street bank pushes ahead with plans to make the German city a major base after Britain leaves the European Union.

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs redeems outstanding depositary shares * Goldman Sachs announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interest in its 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series I

Goldman's fledgling consumer bank draws questions from curious analysts As Goldman Sachs Group Inc has unveiled more details about its strategy and financial targets to satisfy investor demands, Wall Street's attention has turned to a business so small and new that there may not be much to disclose.