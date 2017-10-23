Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSC.TO)
GSC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
0.97CAD
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+2.11%)
Prev Close
$0.95
Open
$0.98
Day's High
$0.98
Day's Low
$0.95
Volume
67,300
Avg. Vol
146,597
52-wk High
$1.33
52-wk Low
$0.76
BRIEF-Golden Star Resources files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text:[http://bit.ly/2fpIyUh] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 51% increase in gold production to 64,176 ounces in Q2 of 2017 compared to Q2 of 2016
BRIEF-Golden Star reports Q1 results
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 9% increase in gold production to 57,795 ounces in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016
