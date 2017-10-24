Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)
Thu, Aug 3 2017
BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Q2 profit rises
* Q2 TOTAL REVENUE $765 MILLION VERSUS $693 MILLION YEAR AGO Source: (http://bit.ly/2vrlblP) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange updates on block trading of Global Telecom Holding
* Block trading on 99.3 million shares of Global Telecom Holding executed for total value of EGP 645.2 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qWv764) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease
* Lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease to EGP 2.74 billion from EGP 3.04 billion Source:(http://bit.ly/2r6Ie37) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Global Telecom unit Jazz acquires additional 4G/LTE spectrum in Pakistan
* Jazz won auction, awarding it 10 MHZ paired spectrum in 1800 MHZ band for a total consideration of $295 million plus withholding tax of 10 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2qbJU8z) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Holding posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders $26 million versus profit of $48 million year ago
