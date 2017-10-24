Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)

BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange updates on block trading of Global Telecom Holding * Block trading on 99.3 million shares of Global Telecom Holding executed for total value of EGP 645.2 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qWv764) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease * Lists Global Telecom Holding's issued capital decrease to EGP 2.74 billion from EGP 3.04 billion Source:(http://bit.ly/2r6Ie37)

BRIEF-Global Telecom unit Jazz acquires additional 4G/LTE spectrum in Pakistan * Jazz won auction, awarding it 10 MHZ paired spectrum in 1800 MHZ band for a total consideration of $295 million plus withholding tax of 10 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2qbJU8z)