Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)

Gemalto's CFO Tierny to depart after 10 years Sept 28 Dutch digital security company Gemalto said Thursday its chief financial officer Jacques Tierny is to depart after ten years in the post, to pursue other activities.

BRIEF-Gemalto first semester profit from ops 92.8 mln euros vs 171.7 mln euros * First semester revenue of 1.39 billion euros, lower by 8 percent at constant exchange rates and 7 percent at historical exchange rates

Gemalto takes another hit from SIM-card, payment issues Dutch digital security company Gemalto issued its fourth profit warning since October on Friday, citing continued weakness in its SIM-card and U.S. payments operations.

