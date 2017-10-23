Edition:
United Kingdom

Guyana Goldfields Inc (GUY.TO)

GUY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.65CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
$4.69
Open
$4.64
Day's High
$4.69
Day's Low
$4.55
Volume
221,814
Avg. Vol
865,804
52-wk High
$8.55
52-wk Low
$3.96

Fri, Oct 6 2017

BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields produces 41,000 oz Au in Q3 2017

* Gold production was as-expected for quarter according to 2017 mine plan

BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter full year production guidance maintained

* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports a shift in recovered ounces to the fourth quarter; full year production guidance maintained

BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02

* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports quarterly loss per share of $0.02

BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana

* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO

BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Q1 net earnings of $0.06 per share

* Guyana Goldfields Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results; sold 40,700 oz au generating US$22.4m in operating cash flow and net earnings of $0.06 per share

