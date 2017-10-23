Edition:
GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)

GVC.L on London Stock Exchange

907.00GBp
5:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
905.00
Open
899.50
Day's High
908.00
Day's Low
899.50
Volume
576,140
Avg. Vol
1,168,820
52-wk High
917.50
52-wk Low
586.00

BRIEF-GVC Holdings ‍says Q3 daily NGR up 10 pct

* Q3 ‍SPORTS BRANDS DAILY NGR UP 11% (+14% CONSTANT CURRENCY)​

UPDATE 1-GVC sees full-year earnings 'comfortably ahead' of estimates after solid H1

Sept 14 Online gambling firm GVC Holdings , which has expanded rapidly through a series of acquisitions, said it expects core annual earnings to top market estimates after first-half gaming revenue rose.

BRIEF-GVC Holdings posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 101.9 mln euros

* H1 NET GAMING REVENUE ‍486.2​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS 390.6 MILLION EUROS IN H1 2016

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources

LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

BRIEF-GVC Holdings says H1 2017 group daily NGR up 10 pct

* H1 2017 NGR eur 484.8m up 10% versus H1 2016 pro forma eur 441.8m

BRIEF-GVC Holdings Q1 daily gaming revenue up 13 pct

* Group delivered a strong performance in Q1, with daily NGR up 13 pct (+14 pct in constant currency) on pro forma Q1 2016

