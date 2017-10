Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)

BRIEF-Grand City Properties announces pricing and result of offer to holders of EUR 500 mln notes * DGAP-NEWS: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES THE PRICING AND THE RESULT OF THE OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR500,000,000 2.00 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2021 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH

BRIEF-Grand City Properties sccessfully places EUR 600 mln of notes * DGAP-NEWS: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EURO 600 MILLION OF NOTES DUE 2026 UNDER THE EMTN PROGRAMME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Grand City Properties considers issuing fixed rate notes * GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. OFFERS TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR 500,000,000 2.00% NOTES DUE 2021 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH AND CONSIDERS ISSUING FIXED RATE NOTES

BRIEF-Grand City Properties ‍announces establishment of euro medium term note programme​ * ‍ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF A EUR1,500,000,000 EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME​

BRIEF-Grand City Properties: successful placement of new shares from capital increase * ‍GROSS PROCEEDS WILL PRIMARILY BE USED TO FUND COMPANY'S GROWTH STRATEGY​

BRIEF-Grand City Properties announces capital increase * TO INCREASE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 15,378,888.30 BY UP TO EUR 1,100,000.00 TO UP TO EUR 16,478,888.30 THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 11,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH PAR VALUE OF EUR 0.10 EACH