Havas SA (HAVA.PA)
9.24EUR
2:41pm BST
€0.00 (+0.02%)
€9.23
€9.25
€9.25
€9.23
14,026
4,872,501
€9.40
€7.00
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS
* ANNOUNCES IT HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN TWO ALGERIAN-BASED AGENCIES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders
* Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
BRIEF-Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing
* Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing
BRIEF-Vivendi offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4
* Offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4 -AMF filing
BRIEF-Havas acquires New York based digital agency The 88
* Havas Group today announced its acquisition of New York based digital agency The 88
BRIEF-Havas board says tender offer launched by Vivendi is made in Havas interests
* HAVAS BOARD PRONOUNCES ON THE SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY VIVENDI
UPDATE 1-France's Havas says will not meet 2017 organic growth target
Aug 25 France's Havas said on Friday it could not confirm its forecast of organic growth of 2-3 percent for 2017, as declining investment from advertisers, increasing margin pressure and a downturn in high-growth markets weighed on first-half revenue.
France's Havas says will not meet 2017 organic growth target
Aug 25 France's Havas said on Friday it could not confirm its forecast of organic growth of 2-3 percent for 2017, as declining investment from advertisers, increasing margin pressure and a downturn in high-growth markets weighed on first-half revenue.
BRIEF-Havas H1 operating income falls to 100 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.11 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.09 BILLION YEAR AGO, DOWN 0.4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY
BRIEF-Havas Group acquires Blink
* REG-HAVAS : HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES BLINK, ISRAEL'S FIRST SOCIAL MEDIA AGENCY