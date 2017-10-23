Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO)

BRIEF-Hudbay announces c$242 million bought deal financing * Hudbay minerals Inc - Bought deal financing​ of 24 million common shares of company at a price of c$10.10 per share

BRIEF-Hudbay Minerals acquires shares of Mason Resources * Announced August 23, 2017 acquisition of 10.8 million common shares of mason resources at a price of c$0.26 per common share

BRIEF-Amarc and Hudbay Partner to advance Joy Copper-Gold Porphyry project * Amarc and Hudbay Partner to advance the Joy Copper-Gold Porphyry project

BRIEF-Hudbay sees Q2 earnings per share $0.11 * Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated copper production of 40,842 tonnes, an 18 pct increase from q1 2017​

BRIEF-Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district * Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district

BRIEF-Hudbay receives the final record of decision for Rosemont * Hudbay Minerals Inc - U.S. Forest service has issued final record of decision for Hudbay's Rosemont project

