Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)

UPDATE 1-Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 mln euros MILAN, Sept 19 Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.

Heidelbergcement's Tanzanian unit posts 46 pct profit fall DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 31 Tanzania Portland Cement Company(TPCC), majority owned by Germany’s Heidelbergcement, on Thursday posted a 45.6 percent drop in first-half profit after an output glut in east Africa's second-biggest economy forced down cement prices.

HeidelbergCement blames flat sales on weather, Easter, Ramadan FRANKFURT Germany's HeidelbergCement reported flat second-quarter sales and a slight drop in earnings, missing expectations, which it blamed on the timing of religious holidays and poor weather that hampered construction.