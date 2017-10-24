Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)
Tue, Sep 19 2017
Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 million euros
UPDATE 1-Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 mln euros
MILAN, Sept 19 Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.
Heidelbergcement's Tanzanian unit posts 46 pct profit fall
DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 31 Tanzania Portland Cement Company(TPCC), majority owned by Germany’s Heidelbergcement, on Thursday posted a 45.6 percent drop in first-half profit after an output glut in east Africa's second-biggest economy forced down cement prices.
HeidelbergCement blames flat sales on weather, Easter, Ramadan
FRANKFURT Germany's HeidelbergCement reported flat second-quarter sales and a slight drop in earnings, missing expectations, which it blamed on the timing of religious holidays and poor weather that hampered construction.
UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement Q1 operating profit slips on emerging markets
* Q1 OIBD down 3 pct to 383 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 416 mln