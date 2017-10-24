Edition:
United Kingdom

Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)

HEIG.DE on Xetra

85.74EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.08 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
€85.66
Open
€85.87
Day's High
€86.22
Day's Low
€85.66
Volume
28,451
Avg. Vol
594,947
52-wk High
€94.59
52-wk Low
€76.94

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 19 2017

Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 million euros

MILAN Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 mln euros

MILAN, Sept 19 Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.

Heidelbergcement's Tanzanian unit posts 46 pct profit fall

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 31 Tanzania Portland Cement Company(TPCC), majority owned by Germany’s Heidelbergcement, on Thursday posted a 45.6 percent drop in first-half profit after an output glut in east Africa's second-biggest economy forced down cement prices.

HeidelbergCement blames flat sales on weather, Easter, Ramadan

FRANKFURT Germany's HeidelbergCement reported flat second-quarter sales and a slight drop in earnings, missing expectations, which it blamed on the timing of religious holidays and poor weather that hampered construction.

UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement Q1 operating profit slips on emerging markets

* Q1 OIBD down 3 pct to 383 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 416 mln

Select another date: