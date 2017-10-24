Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)
Heineken bets on motor racing for Asian payout
MONZA, Italy Heineken is betting on Formula One to help it reclaim the title of leading global lager from Budweiser, a strategy that depends on broadening the sport's appeal in Asia and persuading fans to pay more for their beer.
Heineken to sell mothballed plant in Russia's Kaliningrad
MOSCOW Heineken , the world's third-largest brewer, said on Monday it had put its mothballed production site in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, up for sale.
BRIEF-Heineken prices 800 million euros of notes
* HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED 12-YEAR NOTES WITH A COUPON OF 1.50% FOR A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 800 MILLION
BRIEF-FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V.
* FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mexico's Femsa to sell 5 percent of Heineken, worth 2.5 billion euros
MEXICO CITY Heineken shareholder Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it was planning to sell an approximate 5 percent stake in the world's second largest brewer, worth 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion).
BRIEF-UK's CMA says not to probe Heineken, Punch Tavern deal further I
* UK'S CMA SAY CONSIDERS THAT UNDERTAKINGS GIVEN BY HEINEKEN ARE COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION TO MITIGATE OR PREVENT SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION IDENTIFIED BY CMA
BRIEF-UK competition regulator accepts Heineken proposals to sell some pubs ahead of Punch takeover
* Uk competition regulator says accepts heineken proposals to sell pubs in 33 areas ahead of takeover of Britain's Punch Taverns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
BRIEF-UK's CMA accepts proposals by Heineken to resolve concerns over proposed purchase of Punch Taverns
* ACCEPTED PROPOSALS BY HEINEKEN TO RESOLVE CONCERNS OVER ITS PROPOSED PURCHASE OF PUNCH TAVERNS
Heineken profit beats expectations on strong Europe
BRUSSELS Heineken , the world's second-largest beer maker, reported higher than expected earnings in the first half of 2017, with the strongest profit growth in Europe thanks to a late Easter and an early start of warm summer weather. | Video