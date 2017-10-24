Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)
HEXT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
289.05INR
10:59am BST
289.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.35 (+1.89%)
Rs5.35 (+1.89%)
Prev Close
Rs283.70
Rs283.70
Open
Rs283.70
Rs283.70
Day's High
Rs290.80
Rs290.80
Day's Low
Rs282.85
Rs282.85
Volume
780,839
780,839
Avg. Vol
922,151
922,151
52-wk High
Rs290.80
Rs290.80
52-wk Low
Rs185.20
Rs185.20
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 8 2017
BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies announces partnership with Zynx Health
* Partners with Zynx Health to develop population health platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2veWdG3 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.16 billion rupees
BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies says NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of co with Risk Technology International
* Says national company law tribunal approved scheme of amalgamation of Risk Technology International Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: