Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)
330.00GBp
4:44pm BST
2.50 (+0.76%)
327.50
325.00
331.70
324.40
364,911
645,166
389.50
305.40
Thu, May 25 2017
Halfords sees early signs of 'staycation' benefit
LONDON British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords is seeing early signs of a boost to its business from more Britons opting to holiday in the UK rather than overseas due to the weaker pound, its boss said on Thursday.
Halfords annual profit dented by weaker pound
LONDON, May 25 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Thursday reported a 7.5 percent fall in annual profit, hurt by the post-Brexit vote fall in the value of the pound that increased the costs of imported goods.
BRIEF-Halfords annual profit falls, says confident on outlook
* Underlying profit before tax of £75.4m, down £6.1m year-on-year
Halfords boss swaps bikes for bras with M&S move
LONDON Marks & Spencer has hired Jill McDonald to run its clothing division, betting that the boss of bike shop Halfords can bring her focus on improving stores and customer service to fix the struggling business.
UPDATE 2-Halfords boss swaps bikes for bras with M&S move
* Halfords shares down 2.8 percent, M&S down 1.1 (Adds background, reaction)
Britain's M&S appoints Halfords boss to run clothing division
LONDON, May 3 Marks & Spencer said it had appointed Jill McDonald, the boss of Britain's largest bike seller Halfords, to run its clothing and home business, freeing its chief executive Steve Rowe to focus on the overall group.
- Rev-up your portfolio with these 3 FTSE 250 motoring favourites!
- Are Halfords Group plc, Moneysupermarket.com Group plc and Ashmore Group plc dividend buys after today's news?
- Are these today's top contrarian buys? Halfords Group plc, Bovis Homes Group plc & Sports Direct International plc
- 4 dividend stars for your stocks portfolio: Aviva plc, Intu Properties plc, National Grid plc and Halfords Group plc
- Will Aviva plc, BAE Systems plc and Halfords Group plc help you retire early?
- Can last week's losers James Fisher & Sons plc (-15%), Cobham plc (-15%) and Halfords Group plc (-9%) kick higher?