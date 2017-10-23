Edition:
Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)

HFD.L on London Stock Exchange

330.00GBp
4:44pm BST
Change (% chg)

2.50 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
327.50
Open
325.00
Day's High
331.70
Day's Low
324.40
Volume
364,911
Avg. Vol
645,166
52-wk High
389.50
52-wk Low
305.40

Thu, May 25 2017

Halfords sees early signs of 'staycation' benefit

LONDON British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords is seeing early signs of a boost to its business from more Britons opting to holiday in the UK rather than overseas due to the weaker pound, its boss said on Thursday.

Halfords annual profit dented by weaker pound

LONDON, May 25 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Thursday reported a 7.5 percent fall in annual profit, hurt by the post-Brexit vote fall in the value of the pound that increased the costs of imported goods.

BRIEF-Halfords annual profit falls, says confident on outlook

* Underlying profit before tax of £75.4m, down £6.1m year-on-year

Halfords boss swaps bikes for bras with M&S move

LONDON Marks & Spencer has hired Jill McDonald to run its clothing division, betting that the boss of bike shop Halfords can bring her focus on improving stores and customer service to fix the struggling business.

UPDATE 2-Halfords boss swaps bikes for bras with M&S move

* Halfords shares down 2.8 percent, M&S down 1.1 (Adds background, reaction)

Britain's M&S appoints Halfords boss to run clothing division

LONDON, May 3 Marks & Spencer said it had appointed Jill McDonald, the boss of Britain's largest bike seller Halfords, to run its clothing and home business, freeing its chief executive Steve Rowe to focus on the overall group.

