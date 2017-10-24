Edition:
Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)

HLAG.DE on Xetra

35.92EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€35.66
Open
€35.51
Day's High
€36.15
Day's Low
€35.23
Volume
84,295
Avg. Vol
124,585
52-wk High
€40.20
52-wk Low
€16.83

Tue, Aug 29 2017

UPDATE 1-Hapag-Lloyd sees dividend on the horizon as shipping markets improve

* More consolidation underway in world market (Adds details from analysts call and interview)

Kuehne raises Hapag-Lloyd shareholding to 17.15 percent

FRANKFURT Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has raised his shareholding in German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd to 17.15 percent from 14.1 percent, his Swiss-based Kuehne Holding said on Thursday.

Kuehne raises Hapag-Lloyd shareholding to 17.15 pct

FRANKFURT, July 13 Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has raised his shareholding in German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd to 17.15 percent from 14.1 percent, his Swiss-based Kuehne Holding said on Thursday.

TUI raises 244 million euros from sale of remaining Hapag-Lloyd shares

FRANKFURT Europe's largest tourism group, TUI AG, said it had completed the sale of its remaining shares in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd, raising net proceeds of 244 million euros ($278 million).

TUI sheds its stake in Hapag-Lloyd to focus on tourism

FRANKFURT Europe's largest tourism group TUI Group said on Monday it had sold its stake in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd , bringing to a close plans for the sale of non-core businesses in order to focus on its tourism operations.

BRIEF-TUI disposes all remaining shares in Hapag-Lloyd

* DISPOSES ALL REMAINING SHARES IN HAPAG-LLOYD AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

HAPAG-LLOYD CEO SAYS SET TO COMPLETE INTEGRATION OF UASC BY END-SEPTEMBER/EARLY OCTOBER

