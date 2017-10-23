Halma PLC (HLMA.L)
HLMA.L on London Stock Exchange
1,163.00GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Sep 27 2017
Halma says sustains revenue growth in H1
Sept 27 Halma Plc in the fiscal year that began in April has sustained the revenue growth it saw in the second half of last year, the safety device maker said on Wednesday.
Halma full-year profit rises 17 percent, aided by acquisitions
Halma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent, the healthcare devices maker said on Tuesday, as acquisitions boosted sales across all its units.
UK's Halma FY profit rises 17 pct, aided by acquisitions
June 13 Halma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent, the healthcare devices maker said on Tuesday, as acquisitions boosted sales across all its units.
