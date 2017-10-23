Edition:
United Kingdom

Halma PLC (HLMA.L)

HLMA.L on London Stock Exchange

1,163.00GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
1,161.00
Open
1,159.00
Day's High
1,168.00
Day's Low
1,159.00
Volume
396,092
Avg. Vol
748,429
52-wk High
1,187.70
52-wk Low
879.50

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 27 2017

Halma says sustains revenue growth in H1

Sept 27 Halma Plc in the fiscal year that began in April has sustained the revenue growth it saw in the second half of last year, the safety device maker said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading

Halma full-year profit rises 17 percent, aided by acquisitions

Halma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent, the healthcare devices maker said on Tuesday, as acquisitions boosted sales across all its units.

UK's Halma FY profit rises 17 pct, aided by acquisitions

June 13 Halma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent, the healthcare devices maker said on Tuesday, as acquisitions boosted sales across all its units.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More HLMA.L Market Views