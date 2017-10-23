Edition:
United Kingdom

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc (HLPu.TO)

HLPu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.61USD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
$8.54
Open
$8.55
Day's High
$8.66
Day's Low
$8.54
Volume
40,214
Avg. Vol
44,027
52-wk High
$10.15
52-wk Low
$8.43

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 8 2017

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments reports Q2 ‍funds from operations per share $ 0.24​

* Qtrly ‍revenue $17.2 million versus $8.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments increases credit facility and extends debt duration

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. increases credit facility and extends debt duration

Select another date: