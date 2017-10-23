Mainstreet Health Investments Inc (HLPu.TO)
HLPu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.61USD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.07 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
$8.54
Open
$8.55
Day's High
$8.66
Day's Low
$8.54
Volume
40,214
Avg. Vol
44,027
52-wk High
$10.15
52-wk Low
$8.43
Tue, Aug 8 2017
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments reports Q2 funds from operations per share $ 0.24
* Qtrly revenue $17.2 million versus $8.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments increases credit facility and extends debt duration
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. increases credit facility and extends debt duration
