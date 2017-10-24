Edition:
United Kingdom

Himatsingka Seide Ltd (HMSD.NS)

HMSD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

365.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.05 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
Rs354.65
Open
Rs354.85
Day's High
Rs370.00
Day's Low
Rs354.85
Volume
205,682
Avg. Vol
174,078
52-wk High
Rs400.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.50

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Himatsingka Seide June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 506.3 million rupees versus profit of 453.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Himatsingka Seide appoints K P Rangaraj as group CFO

* Says Ashutosh Halbe to step down as interim CFO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tBEPry) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Himatsingka Seide appoints Ashutosh Halbe as interim CFO

* Says approved appointment of Ashutosh Halbe, as interim CFO of company effective July 5, 2017

