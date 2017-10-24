Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

BRIEF-India's HPCL to buy U.S. crude oil in few months * India's HPCL exec says integration with ONGC will not affect co's investment plans

BRIEF-Airtel Payments Bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership * Co and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India's digital payments ecosystem Source text - (Airtel Payments Bank, India’s first payments bank, today announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), to give further boost to digital payments in the country and to add to customer convenience)

India's HPCL taps offshore dollar bond market for first time, raises $500 mln MUMBAI, July 9 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has raised up to $500 million with its first ever overseas bond sale, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

Indian oil explorer ONGC keen to buy govt stake in refiner HPCL - minister NEW DELHI, June 14 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is keen to acquire the government's stake in oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL), the country's oil minister said on Wednesday.