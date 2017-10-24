Edition:
United Kingdom

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)

HPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

467.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.90 (+1.72%)
Prev Close
Rs459.10
Open
Rs461.00
Day's High
Rs469.15
Day's Low
Rs453.10
Volume
2,743,553
Avg. Vol
4,834,706
52-wk High
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs269.30

Wed, Sep 27 2017

India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

BRIEF-India's HPCL to buy U.S. crude oil in few months

* India's HPCL exec says integration with ONGC will not affect co's investment plans

BRIEF-Airtel Payments Bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership

* Co and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India's digital payments ecosystem Source text - (Airtel Payments Bank, India’s first payments bank, today announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), to give further boost to digital payments in the country and to add to customer convenience)

India's HPCL taps offshore dollar bond market for first time, raises $500 mln

MUMBAI, July 9 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has raised up to $500 million with its first ever overseas bond sale, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

Indian oil explorer ONGC keen to buy govt stake in refiner HPCL - minister

NEW DELHI, June 14 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is keen to acquire the government's stake in oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL), the country's oil minister said on Wednesday.

India cuts oil import plans from Iran by a quarter over gas field row

By Nidhi Verma NEW DELHI, May 2 India plans to order about a quarter less Iranian crude oil than it bought last year, people familiar with the matter said, as state refiners cut term purchase deals over a row between New Delhi and Tehran on development of a natural gas field. The drop in volumes follows India's threat to order state refiners - Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum , Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, and Indian Oil Corp - to reduce purchases from

