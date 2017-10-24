Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS)

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp August total sales up 10 pct y-o-y Sept 1 Hero Motocorp Ltd * Says August total sales of 678,797 units, up 10 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2woM0aE Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Hero MotoCorp July total sales of two-wheelers up 17.1 pct * Says July total sales of two-wheelers 623,269 units, up 17.1 percent

India's Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5 pct on higher sales July 25 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp June-qtr PAT up about 13 pct * June quarter profit after tax 9.14 billion rupees versus profit 8.83 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp June total sales up 14 pct * Says company sold 547,185 units of motorcycles during June 2017 , thereby growing by 13% over the corresponding month last year.

Indian shares post record closing high; clock fourth weekly gain June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.

BRIEF-Hero Motocorp says May two-wheeler sales up 8.7 pct * Says commences commercial production in manufacturing facilty of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls, misses estimates May 10 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.