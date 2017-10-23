Harte Gold Corp (HRT.TO)
HRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
0.50CAD
8:57pm BST
0.50CAD
8:57pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-5.66%)
$-0.03 (-5.66%)
Prev Close
$0.53
$0.53
Open
$0.53
$0.53
Day's High
$0.53
$0.53
Day's Low
$0.50
$0.50
Volume
210,049
210,049
Avg. Vol
286,320
286,320
52-wk High
$0.87
$0.87
52-wk Low
$0.25
$0.25
Select another date:
Wed, Jul 5 2017
BRIEF-Appian acquires additional aggregate of 19.5 mln shares of Harte Gold
* Co, Appian Natural Resources (UST) Fund, acquired aggregate of 19.5 million shares of Harte Gold at $0.62 per common share
BRIEF-Harte Gold announces $20 mln bought deal private placement
* Harte Gold announces $20 million bought deal private placement
BRIEF-Harte Gold says continued positive drilling on its Ontario sugar zone property
* Harte Gold Corp - continued positive drilling at both sugar zone and middle zone on company's 100 pct owned sugar zone property, White River Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: