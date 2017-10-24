HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L)

U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion (2.65 billion pounds) currency trade in 2011.

HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO HSBC has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of its India operations, effective Dec. 1.

BRIEF-HSBC Holdings declared third interim dividend for 2017 of US$0.10 per ordinary share​ * ‍on 3 october directors declared a third interim dividend for 2017 of us$0.10 per ordinary share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BNY Mellon and HSBC join Algomi to spur corporate bond liquidity LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - BNY Mellon and HSBC are partnering with bond trading technology provider Algomi to expand corporate bond trading opportunities for their custody clients and the wider market.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC agree to pay $132 mln to settle Libor claims Oct 12 Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.