Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO)

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada * Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

UPDATE 1-Husky Energy to buy $435 mln Wisconsin refinery CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is buying a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon GP to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project * Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project

Husky Energy see possible acquisitions, posts smaller second-quarter loss Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc sees an increased opportunity for asset purchases, but will have a "high bar" for determining whether to buy, company Chief Executive Officer Rob Peabody said on Friday.