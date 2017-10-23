Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO)
15.78CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.03 (+0.19%)
$15.75
$15.76
$15.89
$15.74
413,474
850,374
$17.42
$13.39
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Kvaerner wins Husky tow-out and installation contract
* Contract to kvaerner for tow-out and installation of west white rose cgs
BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada
* Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
BRIEF-Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery
* Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity
Husky Energy to buy $435 million Wisconsin refinery
CALGARY, Alberta Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is buying a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.
UPDATE 1-Husky Energy to buy $435 mln Wisconsin refinery
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is buying a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.
Husky Energy boosts crude processing with $435 mln refinery buy
Aug 14 Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said it would buy a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.
BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon GP to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project
* Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project
Husky Energy see possible acquisitions, posts smaller second-quarter loss
Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc sees an increased opportunity for asset purchases, but will have a "high bar" for determining whether to buy, company Chief Executive Officer Rob Peabody said on Friday.
UPDATE 2-Husky Energy see possible acquisitions, posts smaller 2nd-qtr loss
July 21 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc sees an increased opportunity for asset purchases, but will have a "high bar" for determining whether to buy, company Chief Executive Officer Rob Peabody said on Friday.