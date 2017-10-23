HomeServe PLC (HSV.L)
850.00GBp
4:53pm BST
20.50 (+2.47%)
829.50
831.50
856.00
827.50
514,231
323,797
856.50
504.50
Thu, Oct 19 2017
HomeServe steps up U.S. push with Dominion Energy deal
HomeServe steps up U.S. push with Dominion Energy deal
LONDON, Oct 19 British home repairs provider HomeServe is stepping up its expansion in the United States by buying Dominion Energy's home services unit, which has 500,000 customers across 16 states.
BRIEF-Homeserve buys U.S. home services company, funded by placing
* entered into an agreement to acquire certain of trade and assets of home assistance cover business of dominion products and services
BRIEF-Homeserve completes acquisition of Help-Link UK Limited
* CONFIRMS THAT ITS ACQUISITION OF HELP-LINK UK LIMITED, ANNOUNCED ON 1 AUGUST 2017, IS NOW COMPLETE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Homeserve says trading for April 1 to July 20 in line with expectation
* Trading for April 1 to July 20, 2017 was in line with expectation
BRIEF-Homeserve posts FY adjusted pre-tax profit 112.4 mln stg
* Says board is proposing to increase final dividend to 11.2p per share (FY16: 8.9p) to be paid on 3 August 2017
BRIEF-Homeserve appoints Tom Rusin as executive director
* Tom Rusin has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
