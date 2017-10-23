HomeServe PLC (HSV.L)

HomeServe steps up U.S. push with Dominion Energy deal LONDON British home repairs provider HomeServe is stepping up its expansion in the United States by buying Dominion Energy's home services unit, which has 500,000 customers across 16 states.

BRIEF-Homeserve completes acquisition of Help-Link UK Limited * CONFIRMS THAT ITS ACQUISITION OF HELP-LINK UK LIMITED, ANNOUNCED ON 1 AUGUST 2017, IS NOW COMPLETE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Homeserve says trading for April 1 to July 20 in line with expectation​ * ‍Trading for April 1 to July 20, 2017 was in line with expectation​

BRIEF-Homeserve posts FY adjusted pre-tax profit 112.4 mln stg * Says board is proposing to increase final dividend to 11.2p per share (FY16: 8.9p) to be paid on 3 August 2017