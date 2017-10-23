Hunting PLC (HTG.L)

UK's Hunting says chairman to step down after 26 yrs Aug 29 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chairman, Richard Hunting, would step down next month after nearly three decades at the helm.

Hunting posts much smaller loss, boosted by U.S. shale demand Oilfield services company Hunting Plc reported an 82 percent fall in first-half loss as U.S. shale companies drilled more wells, boosting demand for equipment and services.

BRIEF-Hunting promotes Jim Johnson to CEO role * Promotion and appointment of Arthur James (Jim) Johnson as chief executive with effect from 1 September 2017

UK's Hunting says U.S. shale boom helping business Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said on Tuesday its revenue for the first half was boosted by onshore drilling in the United States, particularly in shale oil regions such as the Permian basin in West Texas.

