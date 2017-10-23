Edition:
United Kingdom

Hunting PLC (HTG.L)

HTG.L on London Stock Exchange

456.70GBp
4:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

1.70 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
455.00
Open
452.90
Day's High
459.80
Day's Low
452.30
Volume
397,133
Avg. Vol
519,737
52-wk High
650.00
52-wk Low
376.50

Tue, Aug 29 2017

Hunting says chairman to step down after 26 years

Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chairman, Richard Hunting, would step down next month after nearly three decades at the helm.

Hunting posts much smaller loss, boosted by U.S. shale demand

Oilfield services company Hunting Plc reported an 82 percent fall in first-half loss as U.S. shale companies drilled more wells, boosting demand for equipment and services.

BRIEF-Hunting promotes Jim Johnson to CEO role

* Promotion and appointment of Arthur James (Jim) Johnson as chief executive with effect from 1 September 2017

UK's Hunting says U.S. shale boom helping business

Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said on Tuesday its revenue for the first half was boosted by onshore drilling in the United States, particularly in shale oil regions such as the Permian basin in West Texas.

BRIEF-Hunting says H1 2017 benefites from increase in onshore drilling in US

* Performance in first half of 2017 has benefited from increase in onshore drilling in US, particularly in shale oil regions such as permian basin in west texas

