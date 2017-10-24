HT Media Ltd (HTML.NS)

Edition:
BRIEF-India's HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Sept quarter consol net profit 662.2 million rupees versus profit of 309.3 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Gitanjali Gems to issue fully-convertible debentures to HT Media on preferential basis‍​

* Says decided to issue fully convertible debentures to HT Media on preferential basis‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xNL0Oc Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's HT Media seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs aggregating upto INR 4 bln

* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs aggregating upto INR 4 billion

BRIEF-HT Media seeks shareholders' nod for subscriptions to NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for to subscriptions to non-convertible debentures/bonds aggregating upto INR 4 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2vrMduH Further company coverage:

BRIEF-HT Media buys 49 pct of share capital of IESPL

* Says acquisition of 49% of equity share capital of IESPL and termination of joint venture with Apollo Global Singapore Holdings

BRIEF-India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit of 392.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's HT Media to consider issue of NCDs/bonds up to 4 bln rupees

* Says to consider issue of secured/unsecured NCDs/bonds up to INR 4 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uqQmhJ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit falls over 40 pct

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 414.1 million rupees

