Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)
407.50GBp
5:11pm BST
5.40 (+1.34%)
402.10
403.50
408.20
400.40
2,215,982
2,577,923
479.50
344.98
Thu, Jul 20 2017
UK kitchen maker Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises
British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery reported higher revenue in the first half, despite wider concerns about weaker consumer confidence among Britons after the country voted to leave the European Union and held an inconclusive election.
BRIEF-Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises
* H1 pretax profit 65.6 million stg versus 74.8 million stg year ago
Howden Joinery's founder and CEO to retire next year
LONDON British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery said on Friday its founder and chief executive Matthew Ingle will retire in the first half of 2018 after 22 years with the group, prompting a fall in its share price.
