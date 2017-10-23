Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)

UPDATE 1-UK kitchen maker Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises July 20 British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery reported higher revenue in the first half, despite wider concerns about weaker consumer confidence among Britons after the country voted to leave the European Union and held an inconclusive election.

BRIEF-Howden Joinery's H1 revenue rises * H1 pretax profit 65.6 million stg versus 74.8 million stg year ago

Howden Joinery's founder and CEO to retire next year LONDON British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery said on Friday its founder and chief executive Matthew Ingle will retire in the first half of 2018 after 22 years with the group, prompting a fall in its share price.

