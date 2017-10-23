High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO)
HWO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.02CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
$4.13
Open
$4.10
Day's High
$4.10
Day's Low
$3.99
Volume
122,197
Avg. Vol
67,800
52-wk High
$6.27
52-wk Low
$3.61
Fri, Sep 15 2017
BRIEF-High Arctic announces normal course issuer bid
* High Arctic Energy Services - co is authorized to purchase up to 2.9 million common shares, representing approximately 10 percent of public float of High Arctic
BRIEF-High Arctic reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.09
* Q2 revenue c$51.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$45.5 million
BRIEF-High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director
* High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director
BRIEF-High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea activities
* Announce that it has entered into formal and exclusive negotiations to exchange an equal share of its owned rigs
BRIEF-High Arctic reports Q1 revenue c$64.8 million
* Q1 revenue c$64.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$63.1 million
