High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO)

Fri, Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-High Arctic announces normal course issuer bid

* High Arctic Energy Services - co is authorized to purchase up to 2.9 million common shares, representing approximately 10 percent of public float of High Arctic

BRIEF-High Arctic reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.09

* Q2 revenue c$51.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$45.5 million

BRIEF-High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director

* High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director

BRIEF-High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea activities

* Announce that it has entered into formal and exclusive negotiations to exchange an equal share of its owned rigs

BRIEF-High Arctic reports Q1 revenue c$64.8 million

* Q1 revenue c$64.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$63.1 million

