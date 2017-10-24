Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC)

Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.

UPDATE 1-ScottishPower Renewables gets planning approval for 1.2 GW offshore windfarm LONDON, Aug 7 ScottishPower Renewables, part of Spanish utility Iberdrola, has received planning approval from the British government for a 1.2-gigawatt offshore wind farm off the coast of Norfolk, the firm said on Monday.

BRIEF-GE confirms it has secured its first order in Mexico for 7HA.01 gas turbine technology with Iberdrola * General Electric Co- Confirmed it has secured its first order in Mexico for 7HA.01 gas turbine technology with long-time customer Iberdrola Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sQ3bRX) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Iberdrola consolidates assets in Brazil, possible IPO‍​ * SHAREHOLDERS OF NEOENERGIA , I.E., BB BANCO DE INVESTIMENTO, CAIXA DE PREVIDENCIA DOS FUNCIONARIOS DO BANCO DO BRASIL AND IBERDROLA ENERGIA REACH DEAL SO THAT NEOENERGIA INCORPORATES BUSINESSES OF ELEKTRO ‍​