Edition:
United Kingdom

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.L)

ICAG.L on London Stock Exchange

657.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
657.50
Open
658.00
Day's High
658.00
Day's Low
653.00
Volume
7,651,150
Avg. Vol
9,808,189
52-wk High
672.46
52-wk Low
394.80

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BRIEF-Avis Budget renews and expands partnership with International Airlines Group

* Announces renewal and expansion of global partnership with International Airlines Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

Spanish carrier Iberia to cut up to 955 more jobs

MADRID, Aug 17 Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group, aims to cut up to 955 jobs as part of a fresh round of redundancies outlined to unions, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday.

British Airways will use Qatar planes during cabin crew strike - IAG's Walsh

BRUSSELS British Airways will use Qatar Airways planes and crew to fly all its passengers to their destinations during a planned two-week strike by some cabin crew, Willie Walsh, head of BA's parent company, said on Thursday.

British Airways will use Qatar planes during cabin crew strike -IAG's Walsh

BRUSSELS, June 29 British Airways will use Qatar Airways planes and crew to fly all its passengers to their destinations during a planned two-week strike by some cabin crew, Willie Walsh, head of BA's parent company, said on Thursday.

British Airways CEO puts cost of recent IT outage at 80 million pounds

MADRID A technological failure which stranded tens of thousands of British Airways (BA) passengers in May will cost the company around 80 million pounds, Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG), said on Thursday.

British Airways CEO puts cost of recent IT outage at 80 million pounds

MADRID A technological failure which stranded tens of thousands of British Airways (BA) passengers in May will cost the company around 80 million pounds ($102.19 million), Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG), said on Thursday.

British Airways CEO puts cost of recent IT outage at 80 mln pounds

MADRID, June 15 A technological failure which stranded tens of thousands of British Airways (BA) passengers in May will cost the company around 80 million pounds ($102.19 million), Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG), said on Thursday.

BRIEF-IAG CEO says cost for IT outage in May around 80 mln pounds

June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh:

BRIEF-IAG CEO Willie Walsh says seeing very positive traffic trends

May 5 International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa

BRIEF-IAG Q1 operating profit before exceptional items rises to 170 mln euros

May 5 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA:

Select another date: