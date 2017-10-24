International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.MC)

Spanish carrier Iberia to cut up to 955 more jobs MADRID, Aug 17 Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group, aims to cut up to 955 jobs as part of a fresh round of redundancies outlined to unions, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday.

British Airways will use Qatar planes during cabin crew strike -IAG's Walsh BRUSSELS, June 29 British Airways will use Qatar Airways planes and crew to fly all its passengers to their destinations during a planned two-week strike by some cabin crew, Willie Walsh, head of BA's parent company, said on Thursday.

British Airways CEO puts cost of recent IT outage at 80 mln pounds MADRID, June 15 A technological failure which stranded tens of thousands of British Airways (BA) passengers in May will cost the company around 80 million pounds ($102.19 million), Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG), said on Thursday.

