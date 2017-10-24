International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.MC)
7.35EUR
9:10am BST
€-0.03 (-0.42%)
€7.38
€7.35
€7.38
€7.32
395,966
2,777,331
€7.41
€4.43
Mon, Oct 9 2017
BRIEF-Avis Budget renews and expands partnership with International Airlines Group
* Announces renewal and expansion of global partnership with International Airlines Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Spanish carrier Iberia to cut up to 955 more jobs
MADRID, Aug 17 Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group, aims to cut up to 955 jobs as part of a fresh round of redundancies outlined to unions, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday.
British Airways will use Qatar planes during cabin crew strike - IAG's Walsh
BRUSSELS British Airways will use Qatar Airways planes and crew to fly all its passengers to their destinations during a planned two-week strike by some cabin crew, Willie Walsh, head of BA's parent company, said on Thursday.
British Airways CEO puts cost of recent IT outage at 80 million pounds
MADRID A technological failure which stranded tens of thousands of British Airways (BA) passengers in May will cost the company around 80 million pounds, Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA parent International Airlines Group (IAG), said on Thursday.
BRIEF-IAG CEO says cost for IT outage in May around 80 mln pounds
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh:
BRIEF-IAG CEO Willie Walsh says seeing very positive traffic trends
May 5 International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa
BRIEF-IAG Q1 operating profit before exceptional items rises to 170 mln euros
May 5 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA: