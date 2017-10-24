Edition:
Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)

ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

114.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs112.15
Open
Rs113.50
Day's High
Rs115.85
Day's Low
Rs110.95
Volume
1,132,146
Avg. Vol
1,795,323
52-wk High
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Indo Count Industries approves setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE

* Says approved setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE towards promotion of business in UAE and MENA countries Source text - http://bit.ly/2wzTnKd Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Indo Count Industries June qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 319.7 million rupees versus profit 602.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Indo Count Industries March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 488 million rupees versus 678.6 million rupees year ago

