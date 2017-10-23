Edition:
United Kingdom

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)

ICP.L on London Stock Exchange

962.00GBp
4:44pm BST
Change (% chg)

-2.50 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
964.50
Open
961.00
Day's High
962.00
Day's Low
953.00
Volume
354,312
Avg. Vol
665,721
52-wk High
971.50
52-wk Low
584.86

Tue, Jul 25 2017

UPDATE 1-Intermediate Capital Q1 assets dip on forex, investment completions

LONDON Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group said total assets fell 2 percent during its first quarter after inflows were more than offset by currency moves and as more money was returned to investors.

LONDON, July 25 Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group said total assets fell 2 percent during its first quarter after inflows were more than offset by currency moves and as more money was returned to investors.

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros

* Says inflows in Q1 were 600 million euros ($699.84 million)with robust demand for current fund raising

British fund manager ICG's assets hit record high

LONDON Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group reported a 10 percent jump in full-year assets on Thursday, boosted by investment gains and new client inflows, sending its shares up by 10 percent.

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital FY assets up 10 pct to 23.8 bln euros

* Total aum up 10 pct to eur 23.8bn, with eur 4.0bn of new money raised; third party fee earning aum up 19 pct to eur 18.7bn

MOVES-ICG hires managing director of marketing & client relations for U.S. western region

May 8 Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc named Chris Hawkins as managing director of Marketing & Client Relations, Western Region USA, effective immediately.

