Edition:
United Kingdom

Innogy SE (IGY.DE)

IGY.DE on Xetra

39.97EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
€39.81
Open
€39.99
Day's High
€40.87
Day's Low
€39.75
Volume
339,717
Avg. Vol
357,905
52-wk High
€40.87
52-wk Low
€30.12

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 12 2017

Photo

Germany's Innogy issues $1 billion bond to fund wind farms

FRANKFURT Innogy, Germany's largest energy group, on Thursday issued a 850 million euros ($1.01 billion) corporate green bond to refinance wind power projects in Europe, it said.

Continue Reading

Innogy becomes sole owner of British Triton Knoll wind project

FRANKFURT Innogy , Germany's largest energy group, became the sole owner of a 2 billion pound ($2.64 billion) British offshore wind farm project after buying out Norway's Statkraft [STATKF.UL], it said, adding the final ownership structure could still change.

UPDATE 1-Innogy becomes sole owner of British Triton Knoll wind project

* Ownership structure to be reviewed further (Recasts, adds trader comment)

Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit

FRANKFURT Innogy , Germany's largest energy group by market value, is reviewing its troubled British retail unit Npower but currently has no plans to sell the business, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Thursday.

Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit

FRANKFURT Innogy , Germany's largest energy group by market value, is reviewing its troubled British retail unit Npower but currently has no plans to sell the business, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Thursday.

Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, is reviewing its troubled British retail unit Npower but currently has no plans to sell the business, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Thursday.

Innogy to spend 1.2 billion euros on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre

FRANKFURT Innogy , Germany's largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros (£1.06 billion) on e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Innogy to spend 1.2 billion euro on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre

FRANKFURT Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Innogy to spend 1.2 bln eur on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Innogy, Statkraft win tender for 860 MW offshore wind park in UK

FRANKFURT Germany's Innogy and Norway's Statkraft [STATKF.UL] won a public tender for their 860 megawatt Triton Knoll offshore wind project off the British coast, Innogy said on Monday.

Select another date: