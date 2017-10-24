Innogy SE (IGY.DE)

Innogy becomes sole owner of British Triton Knoll wind project FRANKFURT Innogy , Germany's largest energy group, became the sole owner of a 2 billion pound ($2.64 billion) British offshore wind farm project after buying out Norway's Statkraft [STATKF.UL], it said, adding the final ownership structure could still change.

Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, is reviewing its troubled British retail unit Npower but currently has no plans to sell the business, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Innogy to spend 1.2 bln eur on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.