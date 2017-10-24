InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)

BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels - ‍signed 3 management contracts * Intercontinental Hotels Group - ‍signed 3 management contracts to introduce its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand to Asia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Hotelier IHG reports slower second quarter revenue per room growth InterContinental Hotels Group reported slower growth in revenue per room in the second quarter, sending its shares down 4 percent, as a later Easter weighed on its U.S. performance.

Hotelier IHG reports slower rooms revenue growth Aug 8 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Tuesday reported slower global rooms revenue growth for the second quarter, hurt by a decline in U.S. growth due to a later Easter this year.

Hotelier IHG's CEO to be succeeded by company insider InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said Chief Commercial Officer Keith Barr would succeed CEO Richard Solomons at the end of next month, Solomons stepping down after running the business for six years.

