InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)
4,071.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
4,071.00
--
--
--
--
655,344
4,492.00
3,088.63
Fri, Oct 20 2017
BRIEF-Hotelier IHG's global comparable rooms revenue up 2.3 pct
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - GLOBAL Q3 COMPARABLE REVPAR 1 UP 2.3 PCT, AND UP 2.2 PCT Q3 YTD
BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels - signed 3 management contracts
* Intercontinental Hotels Group - signed 3 management contracts to introduce its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand to Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Hotelier IHG reports slower second quarter revenue per room growth
InterContinental Hotels Group reported slower growth in revenue per room in the second quarter, sending its shares down 4 percent, as a later Easter weighed on its U.S. performance.
Hotelier IHG reports slower second-quarter revenue per room growth
InterContinental Hotels Group reported slower growth in revenue per room in the second quarter, sending its shares down 4 percent, as a later Easter weighed on its U.S. performance.
UPDATE 2-Hotelier IHG reports slower Q2 revenue per room growth
* Shares fall 4 pct (Adds CFO, investor comments, share movement)
Hotelier IHG reports slower rooms revenue growth
Aug 8 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Tuesday reported slower global rooms revenue growth for the second quarter, hurt by a decline in U.S. growth due to a later Easter this year.
BRIEF-InterContinental Hotels reports higher first-half profit
* H1 REPORTED REVENUE $857 MILLION VERSUS $838 MILLION YEAR AGO
Hotelier IHG's CEO to be succeeded by company insider
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said Chief Commercial Officer Keith Barr would succeed CEO Richard Solomons at the end of next month, Solomons stepping down after running the business for six years.
UPDATE 1-Hotelier IHG's CEO to be succeeded by company insider
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said Chief Commercial Officer Keith Barr would succeed CEO Richard Solomons at the end of next month, Solomons stepping down after running the business for six years.
InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
