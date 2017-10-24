Edition:
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

IHTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

111.90INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs112.80
Open
Rs112.80
Day's High
Rs114.80
Day's Low
Rs110.75
Volume
480,799
Avg. Vol
544,190
52-wk High
Rs136.18
52-wk Low
Rs83.02

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves issue price of 75 rupees/shr for rights issue

* Says approved issue price of 75 rupees per share for the rights issue Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yi1P0Z) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as CEO

* Says approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as managing director and chief executive officer

BRIEF-Indian Hotels gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as director

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N Chandrasekaran as director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves rights issue worth 15 bln rupees

* Approves rights issue of equity shares to existing shareholders worth 15 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indian Hotels June qtr consol loss narrows

* June quarter consol loss 249.6 million rupees versus loss of 1.69 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs

* Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs up to an amount not exceeding 5 billion rupees

Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September

MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company March-qtr profit falls about 54 pct

* Profit in March quarter last year was INR 685.7 million as per IND-AS; total income INR 7.08 billion

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co to consider scheme of amalgamation of unit with co

* Says to consider scheme of amalgamation of Tifco Holdings Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, with company Source text for - (http://bit.ly/2qZB9Cu) Further company coverage:

Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board

NEW DELHI, April 25 Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.

