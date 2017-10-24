Edition:
3i Group PLC (III.L)

III.L on London Stock Exchange

945.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
945.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,827,824
52-wk High
974.50
52-wk Low
599.50

Tue, Oct 17 2017

MOVES-Asset manager 3i names three hires to private equity team

Oct 17 Asset manager 3i Group Plc announced three new hires to its private equity team.

BRIEF-3I to invest in Smarte Carte International

* ‍HAS AGREED TO INVEST ALONGSIDE MANAGEMENT IN SMARTE CARTE INTERNATIONAL

BRIEF-3i group Q1 performance update

* Nav per share of 628 pence and total return of 4.1 pct at 30 June 2017

BRIEF-3I Group says to sell Mémora to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

* Proceeds to 3I will be 117 mln stg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

BRIEF-3I Group to invest about $136 mln in Cirtec Medical

* Agreed to invest about $136 mln in Cirtec Medical, a leading provider of outsourced medical device design, engineering and manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-PIC completes 200 mln stg pension buy-in for 3i Group

* Says Completes 200 Mln Stg Pension Insurance Buy-in For 3i Group Pension plan

BRIEF-3I Group posts total full year return of 1.6 bln pounds

* Total return of 1,592 million pounds ($2.06 billion) or 36 percent and net asset value per share of 604 pence (31 march 2016: 463 pence)

