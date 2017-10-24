Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)
173.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
173.25
--
--
--
--
3,202,251
297.50
76.00
Wed, Sep 27 2017
China-backed fund clear to buy Imagination after rival interest ends
LONDON Imagination Technologies , the British chip designer selling itself to a China-backed buyout fund, said on Wednesday another potential buyer had ruled itself out, removing a potential hurdle to the 550 million pound ($737 million) deal.
BRIEF-Imagination Technologies updates on sale of MIPS CPU business
* UPDATE ON SALE OF MIPS - WITHDRAWAL OF THIRD PARTY INTEREST FOR IMAGINATION
UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE hits bump as banks fall; Imagination Tech flies
* Imagination Tech rockets after sale to Canyon Bridge (Adds closing prices)
Britain's FTSE hits bump as banks fall; Imagination Tech flies
LONDON, Sept 25 The UK's top share index retreated on Monday, pulling away from a one-week high as losses among heavyweight financials and commodities-linked sectors weighed, though small cap Imagination Tech soared after a buyout fund agreed to buy the chip designer.
BRIEF-Imagination Technologies announces sale of MIPS and update on formal sale process
* TO SELL WORLDWIDE MIPS CPU BUSINESS TO TALLWOOD MIPS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $65M IN CASH
China-backed fund shunned by Trump to buy British chip maker
Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, the China-backed buyout fund that was barred last week by U.S. President Donald Trump from buying a U.S. chip maker, said it would purchase British chip designer Imagination Technologies Group Plc.
