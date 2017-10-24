Edition:
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)

IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,205.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

-23.00 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
3,228.00
Open
3,250.00
Day's High
3,250.00
Day's Low
3,182.00
Volume
1,546,498
Avg. Vol
3,594,982
52-wk High
5,932.00
52-wk Low
3,054.00

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Impala Platinum makes investment to advance development of Waterberg PGE project

* Impala Platinum makes strategic investment to advance development of the Waterberg PGE project

BRIEF-Transition Metals, Impala Platinum sign a definitive option agreement with North American Palladium

* Transition metals corp and impala platinum sign a definitive option agreement with north american palladium on the sunday lake pt-pd project

BRIEF-North American Palladium signs option agreement for sunday lake project

* North American Palladium signs option agreement for the sunday lake project and commences new exploration strategy

