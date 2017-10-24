Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to 1.45 trln rupees * Gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to INR 1.45 trln

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct * Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 8.26 billion rupees

BRIEF-Golden Tobacco says Indiabulls Housing Finance issued sale notice for co's property in Mumbai * Says Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd issued sale notice for company's property situated at Marol, Mumbai

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance allots NCDs * Says allotted secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures worth INR 2.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: