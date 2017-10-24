Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)
INBF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,342.55INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.80 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs1,337.75
Open
Rs1,362.30
Day's High
Rs1,365.50
Day's Low
Rs1,335.30
Volume
2,060,706
Avg. Vol
1,409,033
52-wk High
Rs1,373.95
52-wk Low
Rs616.55
Mon, Oct 23 2017
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance Sept-qtr consol profit up 26 pct
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 30.67 billion rupees
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to 1.45 trln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to INR 1.45 trln
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 8.26 billion rupees
BRIEF-Golden Tobacco says Indiabulls Housing Finance issued sale notice for co's property in Mumbai
* Says Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd issued sale notice for company's property situated at Marol, Mumbai
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance allots NCDs
* Says allotted secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures worth INR 2.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance March-qtr consol profit rises
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 6.76 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 26.47 billion rupees
