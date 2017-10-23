Inchcape PLC (INCH.L)
INCH.L on London Stock Exchange
799.00GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)
-21.50 (-2.62%)
Prev Close
820.50
Open
805.00
Day's High
810.00
Day's Low
776.50
Volume
2,070,845
Avg. Vol
946,099
52-wk High
885.00
52-wk Low
587.00
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-Inchcape reports H1 pretax profit of 191.7 mln pounds
* H1 REVENUE OF 4.5 BILLION STG VERSUS 3.8 BILLION STG YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Car dealership Inchcape expands in Australia with PSA distribution
* Inchcape is pleased to announce a distribution contract win with groupe psa (psa) in australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
