Edition:
United Kingdom

Inchcape PLC (INCH.L)

INCH.L on London Stock Exchange

799.00GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)

-21.50 (-2.62%)
Prev Close
820.50
Open
805.00
Day's High
810.00
Day's Low
776.50
Volume
2,070,845
Avg. Vol
946,099
52-wk High
885.00
52-wk Low
587.00

Select another date:

Thu, Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Inchcape reports H1 pretax profit of 191.7 mln pounds

* H1 REVENUE OF 4.5 BILLION STG VERSUS 3.8 BILLION STG YEAR AGO

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Car dealership Inchcape expands in Australia with PSA distribution

* Inchcape is pleased to announce a distribution contract win with groupe psa (psa) in australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Select another date:

Market Views

» More INCH.L Market Views